TallyExpress
TallyExpress
Mobile app for measuring hardwood lumber
TallyExpress uses artificial intelligence to measure bundles of hardwood lumber. The app detects the boards on its own and calculates the widths, the volume and outputs a tally list. Tally files can be exported in CSV, XLS, PDF or print ZPL tags.
4h ago
1 Review
5.0/5
Tamara Manolache
Hunter
Great app for measuring hardwood lumber. Already having 35 000 measurements/month
