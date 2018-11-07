Log InSign up
Tally

Where sports fans predict outcomes and win cash

Tally is a no-risk, all-reward predictions game that takes live sports events to the next level—think fantasy, but for fans of every stripe. Predict 12 simple outcomes for NFL and NCAA Football games, for a chance to win the $100 guaranteed per-game payout, or the $5,000 Jackpot (for those who predict a perfect game).

  • Savraj Singh
    Savraj SinghCTO daily-harvest.com
    Pros: 

    allows You to make money

    Cons: 

    None

    Airbnb helps me make money. So does tally!

    Savraj Singh has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)

Trevin ChowMaker@trevin · VP of Product @ Tally
Hi PH, Trevin here, VP of Product at Tally. We just kicked off our public beta of Tally, starting with predictions for the NFL and NCAA, and want to invite everyone on PH to join in on the fun. Tally is a predictions game that takes live sports events to the next level—for casual fans and stats-geeks alike. Our goal is to create experiences for sports fans that make every game as fun as the SuperBowl — inspired by Fantasy Football, but aimed at fans of all levels, who want an easy way to amplify sports events without the need to get deep into stats and/or commit the time it takes for fantasy. Best of all, we’re offering guaranteed cash prizes for every game! Here's how it works: Players select games to predict, and answer 12 simple questions such as “who will win the game?” or “how many touchdowns will we see in the first half?”. Results are Tally’d live as each game unfolds, and fans track their standings on the leaderboard. Winners of each game receive cash prizes. OK. Now you know how it works, but here's the good stuff: 💰 $5,000 Jackpot for a perfect game 💵 $100 cash to top player(s) in every game 🆓 Always free to play ✅ Faster than Fantasy As a bonus for Product Hunt members, enter code “ProductHunt” during sign up and you’ll get 10k points during your first game to give you an edge on the competition. Note: We’re currently on iOS only, but Android will be live within the next few days. If you want to be alerted when we launch on Android, go to https://playtally.com and tap “download now” and you’ll be taken to our email list signup. Feedback? Questions? I’m here!
