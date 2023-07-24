Products
TalkWeb
TalkWeb
AI powered chrome extension to chat with any website
Talk Web is an AI powered chrome extension that lets you chat with any website without making you read the entire thing. Get an instant summary or analyze. It increases your productivity and saves time.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
TalkWeb
About this launch
TalkWeb
AI powered chrome extension to chat with any website
TalkWeb by
TalkWeb
was hunted by
Shushant Lakhyani
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Muhammad Taimoor Hassan
,
Usama
,
Talha Masood
and
ammara mehd ghani
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
TalkWeb
is not rated yet. This is TalkWeb's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
