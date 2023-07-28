talksprout is the AI-powered platform that gives you the tools to collect and automate the analysis of your customer feedback for your product effortlessly - summarisation, classification, GPT powered chat functionality and more!
🌱
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch — we'd really love to know what you think! Luckily we've got a product for that :D If you want to leave feedback then visit talksprout.com and drop us a message via our widget"