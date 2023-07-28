Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → talksprout
talksprout

talksprout

Get customer feedback that fuels growth

Free Options
Embed
talksprout is the AI-powered platform that gives you the tools to collect and automate the analysis of your customer feedback for your product effortlessly - summarisation, classification, GPT powered chat functionality and more! 🌱
Launched in
User Experience
Customer Communication
SaaS
 by
talksprout
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch — we'd really love to know what you think! Luckily we've got a product for that :D If you want to leave feedback then visit talksprout.com and drop us a message via our widget"

The makers of talksprout
About this launch
talksprout Get customer feedback that fuels growth 🌱
2 reviews
26
followers
talksprout by
was hunted by
Lewis @ talksprout
in User Experience, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Lewis @ talksprout
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is talksprout 's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-