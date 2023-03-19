Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Talkee

Talkee

Comment/chat website embedding with Web3 logins and rewards

Free
Embed
Talkee allows websites to effortlessly embed chat and comment sections. It supports various crypto wallet logins and can distribute cryptocurrency airdrops to incentivize and reward reader engagement. Talkee is free and open-source.
Launched in Open Source, Marketing, Web3 by
Talkee
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Your feedback and suggestions are extremely valuable for us. If you have any thoughts, questions or inquiries, please feel free to comment and let us know! We will be here all day for your comments. 😊 "

The makers of Talkee
About this launch
TalkeeComment/chat website embedding with Web3 logins and rewards
0
reviews
38
followers
Talkee by
Talkee
was hunted by
Lyric
in Open Source, Marketing, Web3. Made by
Lyric
,
Hui Xu
and
Yarui Peng
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Talkee
is not rated yet. This is Talkee's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-