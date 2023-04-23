Products
Home
→
Product
→
TalkBerry
TalkBerry
Your personal language tutor, powered by AI
A fun and engaging way to learn languages by chatting with your personal AI tutor. Sharpen your language skills through natural conversations, and make language learning enjoyable!
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
TalkBerry
About this launch
TalkBerry
Your language speaking practice companion
2
reviews
30
followers
TalkBerry by
TalkBerry
was hunted by
Victor Zhang
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Andrew Li
and
Erin Liu
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
TalkBerry
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is TalkBerry's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
