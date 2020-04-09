Deals
A braille keyboard for Android, no new hardware required
Its a new virtual braille keyboard integrated directly into Android. It’s a fast, convenient way to type on your phone without any additional hardware, whether you’re posting on social media, responding to a text, or writing a brief email.
Google now offers a Braille keyboard for Android
Google announced on Thursday that it now offers a Braille keyboard integrated directly into Android. The company says the new feature will make its operating system more accessible for people who are visually impaired, without requiring extra hardware. The keyboard, called TalkBack, uses a six-key layout.
Send