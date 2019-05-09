Talk to Transformer
See how a modern neural network completes your text.
#4 Product of the DayToday
Built by Adam King as an easier way to play with OpenAI's new machine learning model. In February, OpenAI unveiled a language model called GPT-2 that generates coherent paragraphs of text one word at a time.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Cheese is the same as the cheese of the cheese... I like it, I like this a lot
