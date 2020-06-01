Discussion
Vladimir Dubinin
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! For the last 2 months we’ve been working on the most important problem of startup’s early days — how to validate your idea as fast as possible. We love AI and believe a lot of human routine should be automated with AI solutions. That’s why we created Talk to Customer. Talk to Customer will automatically schedule Zoom meetings with targeted audience from LinkedIn to get feedback about what you do. To get meetings you should do only 3 easy things: 1. Connect your LinkedIn account with session cookie 2. Connect your Calendly 3. Describe your idea Our goal is to speed up startup development for such as we are. Have a question about this product?
