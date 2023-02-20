Products
Home
→
Product
→
Talk-to-ChatGPT
Talk-to-ChatGPT
Talk to ChatGPT through your mic and get a voice response
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Talk-to-ChatGPT is a Google Chrome extension that allows users to talk with the ChatGPT AI using their voice (speech recognition), and listen to the bot's answer with a voice (text-to-speech), rather than just by typing.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
Talk-to-ChatGPT
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Talk-to-ChatGPT by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on February 20th, 2023.
Talk-to-ChatGPT
is not rated yet. This is Talk-to-ChatGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#32
Report