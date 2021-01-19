discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Love Talium — one of those great, focused text editors!
@chrismessina thank you for the hunt! 🙌
👋 Hi hunters! I’m Anna. I started building Talium because I was getting annoyed by Google Docs—it works amazingly, but the design hasn’t really been updated since the Bush administration. I wanted an app that’s browser-based, allows rich text editing (customizable fonts, colors, etc.), and enables instant publishing of sleek-looking pages. A text editor meets web builder. I didn’t find a product that filled this gap for me, so I built my own! Here are some things you can do with Talium: - Make sleek pages - Use beautiful themes to publish pages with flair - Use video background themes - Add pages to your profile (you get your own rad page — talium.co/@myname. Go claim yours before someone else does!) - Keep pages private, or publish and share them with whoever you choose - And much more! Some perks: - Free - No paywalls - No ads - No data selling - No app downloads (it runs in your browser) Things on the roadmap: - Real-time collaboration & comments - Custom page URLs All in all, I think it’s pretty crazy that it’s 2021 and it still takes a fairly technical person to ship a nice-looking webpage. My goal is to change that with Talium! Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback. Cheers! ✌️ Anna Bleker Founder @ Talium anna@talium.co
Congrats @annableker and team! I absolutely adore Talium and how quick and easy it is to setup websites!
Thank you so much @aashnisshah! 🙏
Congrats! looks lovely and so easy to use!
Thank you @bogdan_ionita! Really appreciate it! 🙌