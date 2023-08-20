Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Talgg
Talgg
TikTok + AI native speaker for language learning app
More info
Upvote 7
10% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
a friendly new language-speaking practice environment. learn a new language as fun as scrolling TikTok with a 24/7 AI Native Speaker that responds based on the context you reply to.
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
by
Talgg
Backtrack 2.0
Ad
Record any meeting backwards & generate AI notes.
About this launch
Talgg
TikTok + AI Native Speaker for language learning app
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Talgg by
Talgg
was hunted by
Dimas NA
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dimas NA
. Featured on August 21st, 2023.
Talgg
is not rated yet. This is Talgg's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report