Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Talgg
Talgg

Talgg

TikTok + AI native speaker for language learning app

Free Options
Embed
a friendly new language-speaking practice environment. learn a new language as fun as scrolling TikTok with a 24/7 AI Native Speaker that responds based on the context you reply to.
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Talgg
Backtrack 2.0
Ad
Record any meeting backwards & generate AI notes.
About this launch
Talgg
TalggTikTok + AI Native Speaker for language learning app
0
reviews
8
followers
Talgg by
Talgg
was hunted by
Dimas NA
in Education, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dimas NA
. Featured on August 21st, 2023.
Talgg
is not rated yet. This is Talgg's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-