Home
→
Product
→
TalentWise by DevNation
TalentWise by DevNation
Evaluate candidates faster with GPT3-generated skills tests
50% Discount
•
Payment Required
Stats
Supercharge your hiring quality by replacing manual resume screening with GPT-3 generated short & interactive skills tests, personalized to your job description.
Launched in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
TalentWise by DevNation
About this launch
TalentWise by DevNation
Evaluate candidates faster with GPT3-generated skills tests
0
reviews
4
followers
TalentWise by DevNation by
TalentWise by DevNation
was hunted by
Raheel Ahmad
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Raheel Ahmad
and
Muddassar Sharif
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
TalentWise by DevNation
is not rated yet. This is TalentWise by DevNation's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#67
