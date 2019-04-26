Talentum is a social talent searching app. If you think you are talented in something, then this is your time to share your abilities with the world. Be talented in any way, with our app you can easily create, upload and share your production with the world.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
József IvanicsMaker@jozsef_ivanics
I am actively developing Talentum and every feedback I get is very important to me. If you may find any bug or error in the app, or you can think about a great feature that you would like to see in it, don’t hesitate! Write an email to the following address: info@therate.me (I am also developing the iOS version of Talentum but it hasn't ready yet.)
Upvote Share·