Home
→
Product
→
Talenteer
Talenteer
Streamline talent flow within your organization
Talenteer by Itransition is a comprehensive AI-driven internal talent marketplace. The solution is aimed at minimizing employee turnover and reducing recruiting costs while improving business agility, talent flow transparency, and mobility.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Human Resources
by
Talenteer
About this launch
Talenteer
Streamline talent flow within your organization
Talenteer by
Talenteer
was hunted by
Anna Mikhaleva
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Dmitry Karpenkov
,
Volha Lutskevich
and
Anna Mikhaleva
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Talenteer
is not rated yet. This is Talenteer's first launch.
