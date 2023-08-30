Products
This is the latest launch from infosec-jobs.com
See infosec-jobs.com’s previous launch →
Talent profiles
Talent profiles
Find great talent in infosec/cybersecurity
50% off for 3 months
Increase your pool of qualified candidates for your open Cybersecurity/InfoSec roles by accessing our growing directory of talents. Reach out to and hire candidates directly with unlimited access to all profiles - no middlemen.
Launched in
Hiring
Career
Security
by
infosec-jobs.com
Launch discussions
About this launch
infosec-jobs.com
Find awesome jobs in cyber security
Talent profiles by
infosec-jobs.com
was hunted by
Pat Foo
in
Hiring
,
Career
,
Security
. Made by
Pat Foo
. Featured on August 31st, 2023.
infosec-jobs.com
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 30th, 2022.
Upvotes
12
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
