Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Talent Leads
Talent Leads
Find the Best Talent for Your Startup
Visit
Upvote 4
70% Off Forever
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Find the perfect employees for your startup 🚀 2000+ people that are looking for work, now. Right here, at your fingertips.
Launched in
Hiring
Career
by
Talent Leads
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
Talent Leads
Find the Best Talent for Your Startup
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Talent Leads by
Talent Leads
was hunted by
Rasul Kireev
in
Hiring
,
Career
. Made by
Rasul Kireev
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Talent Leads
is not rated yet. This is Talent Leads's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report