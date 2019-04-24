Talent Blueprint 2.0

Talent Hero offers a unique, the most accurate, character profiling and talent discovery tool currently available on the market. It's based on Chinese Five Element method, used by emperors thousands of years ago, now largely adopted by business people in Asia.
The concept of astrology is old almost as civilization. Since the dawn of the men, we look into the stars trying to find answers, the meaning of life, or a sign what the future might bring. There are different types of astrology, Vedic, Western, Chinese...
Talent Hero
Does destiny really exist? Is it really possible to determine character traits of a person just by knowing the date and time of birth? Many people have asked me this question, and I have always been wanting to find the best possible explanation or analogy so that people would be able to understand and accept the logic and dynamic of this method.
Talent Hero
Johny Miric Founder of Mind Hero & Talent Hero
I've spent several years researching this particular character profiling method, learned well-kept secrets from top Chinese Masters, determined to optimize and adjust this exceptional knowledge for western people. This method, based on Five Elements, is relatively unknown in western countries, but in East Asia is used by most businessmen, as a go-to tool when they want to check a business partner or hire a new person. Its accuracy and depth of information which one can extract are simply unmatched. The closest competitor is maybe Myers-Briggs character profiling method, but we find it extremely limited and inaccurate. You can compare our method with others here https://talenthero.io/the-fundam...
Johny Miric Founder of Mind Hero & Talent Hero
And as a special offer, I will make free Talent Blueprint analysis for first three people who comment here.
