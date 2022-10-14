Products
Ranked #15 for today
takle
Marketplace for UGC content
For brands: Post a gig, select an application from Creator and order your content. For Creators: Download our App, send in your pitch and apply to Gigs you love. Happy to get your feedback 🚀
Launched in
Marketing
by
takle
About this launch
takle
Marketplace for UGC content
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
takle by
takle
was hunted by
Livia-Alice Dolle
in
Marketing
. Made by
Livia-Alice Dolle
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
takle
is not rated yet. This is takle's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#217
