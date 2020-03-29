Discussion
The COVID-19 outbreak is devastating local restaurants and bars who can no longer seat patrons. Many of them have thousands of dollars of inventory sitting in their fridges, cellars, and bars, which is at risk of going to waste. By ordering takeout and delivery, you can help support your favorite businesses and their hardworking teams during this challenging time. Many municipalities have even temporarily allowed the takeout and delivery of certain alcoholic beverages. Order food, cocktails, wine, and beer to-go and keep your local favorites in business! We're currently launched in New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Denver, and Detroit. We're planning to launch in Austin, Seattle, Philadelphia, New Orleans, and Houston this week.
🙏Thanks so much for making this - we all need to support our local businesses. Cool to see you launching on PH! I ordered from a place in SF today :)
@rajiv_ayyangar Absolutely! We will do anything to help local businesses! Let us know if you have absolutely any suggestions on who we should add, or how we can make Takeout COVID better!
@rajiv_ayyangar Thakns Rajiv, let us know if you have any suggestions on how we can improve and continue to help local businesses.
Thanks @warren_wu and team for all of your hard work! This is a passion project that our team at Coast in collaboration with @philipithomas built to help our local businesses during this very jarring and uncertain time! FYI, we also have tips on the site on how to do delivery/takeout while staying safe and respecting social distancing. Happy hunting!