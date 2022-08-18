Products
Takeout
Ranked #14 for today
Takeout
Just another email service, but 10x better
Some companies want you to pay extraordinary amounts of money to send emails for a variety of purposes. Takeout makes it simple to send transactional emails to millions. In the end of 2022, we plan to allow developers to send marketing emails.
Launched in
Email
,
Developer Tools
by
Takeout
About this launch
Takeout
Just another email service. But 10x better.
Takeout by
Takeout
was hunted by
Sourfruit
in
Email
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sourfruit
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
Takeout
is not rated yet. This is Takeout's first launch.
