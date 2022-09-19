Products
TakeAscreen
Ranked #4 for today
TakeAscreen
Take & capture screenshots like a pro
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TakeaScreen is a Browser Extention supporting: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge!
Think of it as a screenshot with a twist. With TakeaScreen, you can take screenshots of anything in your browser and apply beautiful background gradients to them.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Photo editing
by
TakeAscreen
About this launch
TakeAscreen
Take & Capture Screenshots Like a Pro!
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
TakeAscreen by
TakeAscreen
was hunted by
Ezzaky Abd
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Ezzaky Abd
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
TakeAscreen
is not rated yet. This is TakeAscreen's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#4
Week rank
-
