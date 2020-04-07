  1. Home
Our self-care needs change. Understand how to Take Care of yourself with personalized self-care insights. Rooted in yogic philosophy, our 75 question assessment measures your wellbeing across five dimensions then recommends practices for your current needs.
Hi all 👋🏾 I’m Taylor, the founder of Inner Workout. We’re a company that helps people practice self-care, which we define as listening within and responding in the most loving way possible. Self-care isn’t something that comes naturally to me. I have workaholic tendencies and am no stranger to burnout. I started Inner Workout because I wanted to take the self-care conversation beyond bubble baths and sheet masks. My first product was a 60 minute wellness class, rooted in yogic philosophy, that blends movement, breathwork, journaling, and meditation. It’s a beautiful practice, but I felt called to make something more personalized and digitally accessible in light of COVID-19. That’s how the Take Care profile was born. It’s a different application of the same yogic philosophy that’s the foundation of the Inner Workout practice. Here’s how it works: - You take a 75 question assessment that measures your wellbeing across five dimensions - You receive your Take Care profile, which includes your results as well as customized recommendations - You can access additional self-care resources Thanks for reading! I'd love for you to Take Care with us. 🤗
