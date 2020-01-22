Discussion
Raoul Valstar
take care lists a curated variety of sustainable alternatives for products and services. It showcases 150+ companies (and growing) in all different kinds of categories. We want to help and inspire people by offering sustainable alternatives so we can all take care of ourselves, each other and our planet in a better way, making better decisions step by step. 🤗 We are on a mission to grow the platform with enough options for people to stimulate local consumption and shopping. Of course, it’s essential to keep in mind that it’s better to buy less and/or re-use products. But if you do buy something new, we would like to be your platform of choice, finding sustainable alternatives. 🔍 We curate every company we list on the platform. We base our selection on the core business of a company being centered around a sustainable approach and the ways this approach is put into practice. With take care, our focus is to learn from each other based on feedback, to create more awareness around sustainability, and to showcase inspiring solutions to make our planet a better, brighter, cleaner, and healthier place for all of us. 🌿🌍 Happy to answer any questions. We’d love to hear what you think! Thank you for checking out take care!
I think it's really cool all of you put so much effort in gathering these companies and collecting them onto one directory. We need to educate people and promote stellar alternatives and this is spot on. Well done 🙌
@ginoarendsz Thank you Gino!
