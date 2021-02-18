  1. Home
  2.  → Take A Walk

Take A Walk

A study and work tool made for and by travel lovers

Productivity
Travel
Remote Work Tools
Take a Walk is a tool made to keep you company while you work or study. You name the place, weather, and time of day, or just leave the magic up to us. It's up to you ❤️
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Eudald Capellades
Really cool concept and execution
Share