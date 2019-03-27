You deserved a break, don't work too hard.
Use 'Take a break' to remind you to take regular breaks that help you relieve eye strain.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
61Maker@liuyi0922 · Founder of Miidii Tech
You deserved a break, don't work too hard. Use 'Take a break' to remind you to take regular breaks that help you relieve eye strain. - As the doctor mentions, every 20 minutes spent using a screen, look away at something that is 20 feet away for a total of 20 seconds. - Automatically lock screen, we make you a break you can't refuse. - Sound when break ends, look away from the screen with an easy mind. - Countdown in menu bar, focus at both break and work Take a Break, take care of yourself while working hard.
Upvote Share·
Alen Liang@alen_liang
@liuyi0922 very sweet.
Upvote Share·