Tailwind CSS Transpiler
Compiles TailwindCSS files into pure CSS files.
Every time I use TailwindCSS, I have to deal with PostCSS config hell and recompile the tailwind.css file every time I changed a component class. So I made a VSCode and Atom extension to compile tailwindcss files automatically without the need for PostCSS and config files.It also supports SASS syntax.
