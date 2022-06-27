Products
Tailwind Cheat Sheet
Ranked #15 for today
Tailwind Cheat Sheet
Your easy access to Tailwind's classes
Chrome extension to easily access Tailwind's classes.
The extension provides following features:
1. Easily accessible tailwind classes
2. Click on the class to copy the same to clipboard
3. Search for classes
4. Open Source
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
by
Tailwind Cheat Sheet by
Tailwind Cheat Sheet - Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Shahid Shaikh
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Shahid Shaikh
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Tailwind Cheat Sheet - Chrome Extension
is not rated yet. This is Tailwind Cheat Sheet - Chrome Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#15
