Tailwind Builder 2.0
Online editor & Visual Studio Code extension for TailwindCSS
An online editor for Tailwind CSS 2.0 with a simple, intuitive drag & drop interface and 240+ ready-made UI components. Learn more and try →
Dawid Andrzejewski
Maker
Founder at Shuffle.dev
Hey 👋 We launched the first version of Tailwind Builder exactly one year ago! Today, we're releasing a few significant novelties related to the 2.0 version. Disclaimer: We're not related to Tailwind Labs, meaning the developers of the Tailwind CSS framework. At Shuffle, we don't focus on one technology only, and our editors work well in a few of those! Here's what's new in Tailwind Builder 2.0: 👉 Tailwind CSS 2.0 has been the basic version of the CSS framework for a few days now! Obviously! 👉 We've added a new Tailwind theme: Metis Shuffle. It includes more than 100 new UI components. 👉 We've made an extension for Visual Studio Code available, which makes it possible to use our components in that editor! It's a good solution if you want to finish your project outside of an online editor. I invite you to watch the short video attached above. In it, I'm presenting the new component library, the editor settings, as well as (at the end) how the Visual Studio Code plugin works. PS1. You don't need to set up an account to use the demo, so I also encourage you to try that! PS2. If you're using any of our editors (you'll find the list below), you don't have to set up an account in this one. You can log in using the same login details. Shuffle editors: * Tailwind Builder for Tailwind CSS. * Bootstrap Shuffle for Bootstrap and Material Design for Bootstrap. * Material-UI Builder for Material-UI, a React component library. * Bulma Builder for Bulma CSS. To make communication more comfortable, we'll combine them in one product - Shuffle - over the coming weeks. You don't have to worry, we'll transfer all of the accounts and projects! Thanks for reading. Any feedback is welcome. Thank you 🙌
Purchased!
Great product! Good luck.
It's amazing to use this. I was using a similar tool https://ui-devtools.com.
@prakhargurunani thanks!
@dawid_andrzejewski has built a really great product and provides great customer support! A little story: I had been paying $15/month for Shuffle.dev for 7 months or so, mainly for the Tailwind Builder, and I enjoyed using it. Unfortunately, PayPal's webhooks failed for some reason, so I was locked out of my account because of a lack of payment, even though PayPal had charged me. I sent a rather strongly worded email to Dawid, who was listed as the support email on the PayPal transaction, and he responded very graciously, granting me a lifetime license for the inconvenience. The shuffle.dev team is very good, and I'm impressed with the speed of their updates. I'm also really excited about this "Metis" UI and the VS Code extension! Looks like this will give Tailwind UI a run for its money, and make coding using Tailwind Builder much, much easier. We built https://assembl.net using Tailwind Builder, if you want a demo of how it can work "in real life". Awesome stuff, and thanks once again @dawid_andrzejewski!
@sebmellen wow! :) Thanks for sharing!