Tony Lea
MakerDeveloper, Designer, Dad, and Creator
Hello, fellow product creators! My name is Tony and I created Tails because I wanted an easy way to re-use many of the components that I was creating in my projects. I also created this because I am a big fan of TailwindCSS and I feel this can be useful for so many designers and developers. Please give me any feedback or any questions you have about the project and I would love to answer them. Thanks!
@tony_lea4 Great work Tony! congratulations on the launch for Tails! 💜 much love form Singapore. Trying it out now