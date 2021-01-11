  1. Home
The ultimate TailwindCSS drag'n drop page creator

Tails is the ultimate TailwindCSS Page Creator. Need a website for your next great idea? Tails is the perfect tool to creating a beautiful landing page. Over 120 design blocks you can mix and match to craft the perfect landing page for your next project.
No reviews yet
Tony Lea
Maker
Developer, Designer, Dad, and Creator
Hello, fellow product creators! My name is Tony and I created Tails because I wanted an easy way to re-use many of the components that I was creating in my projects. I also created this because I am a big fan of TailwindCSS and I feel this can be useful for so many designers and developers. Please give me any feedback or any questions you have about the project and I would love to answer them. Thanks!
Fajar Siddiq
👨🏻‍💻🇸🇬🏝️ Serial Entrepreneur, Singapore
@tony_lea4 Great work Tony! congratulations on the launch for Tails! 💜 much love form Singapore. Trying it out now
