Tailored Notion

A browser extension to improve the look of your favorite app

Tailored Notion is a browser extension to improve the look of Notion when you use it directly from Chrome.
- Pick a different color theme
- Pages get a thinner padding
- Hide Emojis in the sidebar
- Replace Emojis in sidebar by Notion's logo
Thomas Malicet
Maker
Maker of tools
Hi Product Hunters, I created this extension to improve Notion's UI/UX. I hope you like it! There's way more features to come. Try it and let me know.
