This is the latest launch from TailGrids
See TailGrids’s 2 previous launches →
TailGrids Figma
TailGrids Figma
UI library and design system for Figma
40% Flat Discount
•
Free Options
TailGrids Figma is a Tailwind CSS-integrated Figma Design System and UI Library with over 500 components for marketing, ecommerce, apps, dashboard and more. This is Figma version of TailGrids, which is also available for HTML, React, and Vue.
Design Tools
User Experience
Developer Tools
TailGrids
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
TailGrids
Tailwind CSS Component Library and UI Kit
11
reviews
301
followers
TailGrids Figma by
TailGrids
was hunted by
Marko Denic
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Musharof Chowdhury
,
Naimur Rahman
,
Shafiq Hammad
,
Juhan Ahamed
and
amrin
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
TailGrids
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on February 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
39
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
