TAIA translations

Matija Kovač
Maker
Hi there, I'm the cofounder and development manager at TAIA.io, where we help companies translate their documents, websites and other content with AI-assisted, human perfected translations. If advanced neural machine translation is good enough, you can get your files translated, with formatting intact, in just seconds. But when you need a professional touch, you can order from a range of services right inside the app. Give it a spin at https://taia.io and let me know what you think in the comments! I'd love to get some quality feedback.
