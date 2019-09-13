Discussion
Lloyd Xie
Looks dope! What kind of meet ups can I start with this?
@lloyd_xie Hey Lloyd, thanks! You can start with the preset meetups. Preset meetups include jamming session, chat over snacks, study group and more.
Hey Product Hunt community, We noticed the silent yet growing loneliness epidemic around the world. It's funny to see this as we are the most connected generation ever. We wanted to use technology to bring people together in real life and help form real human bonds. This is why we started Tagmate, a platform that allows you to find like-minded people by hosting and attending real-life meetups near you. It's currently only available for university students. Each university has its own exclusive and private network. It's coming to cities soon! Let me know what you think!
