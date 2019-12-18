Discussion
Levon Gekchyan
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, We’re Tada team — communication platform where any message could become a task in 1 click. Our first official release was just in March 2019. In our app we wanted to merge task manager with messenger to make it more productive and result oriented. To make job operations and corporate communications as easy, as Lego. We’re fed up with switching between Trello, Whatsapp, Telegram, Slack, Jira and tons other tools. We wanted to communicate and manage all the job and chat with colleagues at the same place and stop losing tasks, files, time and money. We've conceived tada as a tool for both small project teams, where you can break down all chats by project or project parts, and for large companies - a convenient structure of all departments and the possibility of interaction between structural divisions. Hopefully you will love it. But we would be happy with any feedback, and answer any questions you might have.
Maker
@anansi @ather_sajjad we're still working on the translation (:
@anansi @new_user_3526814338 What is the reason for getting the mobile number for signup.
Maker
@ather_sajjad hi Ather. Thx for your interest! We are actively working on translation of the app. And it definitely needs huge improvement. We lack feedback from non-russian users (((
Maker
@ather_sajjad the main reason - we strongly believe that email is almost dead and mobile number is most common ID everyone has. Nevertheless we will definitely add support for corporate emails in the nearest future. And if request from userbase will be strong - will add it for all
Maker
@ather_sajjad hallo) could you send screenshots with two languages in interface, please, to vzhiger@gmail.com?
