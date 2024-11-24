Subscribe
Tactiq AI Workflows

Tactiq AI Workflows

Automatically extract and share meeting insights

AI Workflows automatically extracts, structures, and shares insights from your meeting transcripts with your systems and team—all in just a few clicks.
About this launch
