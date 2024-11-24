Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Tactiq
See Tactiq’s 6 previous launches →
Home
Product
Tactiq AI Workflows
Tactiq AI Workflows
Automatically extract and share meeting insights
Visit
Upvote 25
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AI Workflows automatically extracts, structures, and shares insights from your meeting transcripts with your systems and team—all in just a few clicks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Meetings
by
Tactiq
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Tactiq
ChatGPT meeting summary for Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams
84
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Tactiq AI Workflows by
Tactiq
was hunted by
David Hartley
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Dimitry Linkov
,
David Hartley
,
Christian Saiki
,
Ksenia
,
Nick Nikolaiev
,
Tom Whitaker
,
Andrey Sidorov
,
Allan Hortle
,
Alex Leonov
,
Kirill Elantsev
,
Mike Savoff
,
Matt Barron
,
Amelia Lim
,
Nithin Peter
,
Rebecca Lowe
,
Amit Saha
,
EJGY
,
Irene Chan
,
Seva Balter
,
Rielee Velasco
,
Ken
,
Glenn Villanueva
and
Patrick Rohlfsen
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Tactiq
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 83 users. It first launched on May 18th, 2020.
Upvotes
25
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report