Tactiq AI Meeting Kits

Use AI prompts to extract key insights from your meetings

Tactiq now allows you to run your own prompts on the meeting transcripts. Transcribe the meeting in real-time or upload it manually and ask AI to extract relevant insights from your sprint planning, daily stand-ups, or retro.
Tactiq
Conscious personal AI companion with long-term memory

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We'd love to hear from you! What specific prompts would you find most useful in your meetings? How would you personalize them to fit your needs? Looking forward to your ideas and feedback! Thank you for your support. 🙌"

