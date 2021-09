Tactiq 2.0 transcribes Google Meets & Zoom Web calls, then creates notes for you 🙏 v2.0 + auto-highlights & auto-summaries + time-stamped transcripts w/ speakers + Meeting engagement + Notion, Quip, Dropbox, Slack & more + Spanish, French, German, Portuguese

🎁 30% off 1st year of Pro Login to get promo code