Matthew Osher
MakerHead of Strategy at Insiten
Hi everyone! A few years ago, our CEO, Adam Trien, told me about his idea to build a modern BI platform for Excel. As someone that used to spend ALL DAY creating, reviewing, and presenting Excel analysis, I couldn't wait to help make his idea a reality. Today, we are excited to share TackleBox with the Product Hunt community. Features include: - Real-time, online dashboards combining your Excel and Power BI content - Automated links from Excel to PowerPoint - Excel version comparison and change tracking - Microsoft Teams integration TackleBox is available as a 30-day free trial so please check it out and let us know what you think. All questions and feedback are welcome. Thanks so much! Matt
Simplicity and automation at it's best! Kudos