Kirill Kalita
Maker
The Tackle app is a free daily task tracking platform. You can add, pause and delete tasks, as well as keep track of how much time you spent on each task. Important! Currently only available for Desktop. (We plan to make a mobile version soon.) How it works: You add a task and a time tracker keeps track of the amount of time spent on it. All tasks that are not completed are automatically transferred to the next day. You do not have to keep track of this. If you have any questions, contact us at support@tackleapp.online
