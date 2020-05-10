Tackle COVID-19 Boredom
Mr. Trump is just a click away :P
Discussion
Suvansh Bansal
I have been fascinated by the power and the stature the POTUS carries since the time Bill Clinton aka Slick Willie first came to India in 1990s. But I think only The Chosen One aka Donald Trump has fulfilled the responsibilities bestowed upon him. So this weekend, I spent a few hours fulfilling my dream of chatting with President we need but don't deserve. Would love to see if you too are able to live your dream! Let me know but try only on desktop. Mr. Trump is not mobile-friendly yet.
@suvansh_bansal Nice one :). Could do with some laughs/smiles in these times.
@karthik_sridharan Good on you for hunting Mr Trump down!
Nice work. Fun playing around.
@anna_rogers3 Glad you liked it Anna!
