Tabwizard

Manage tabs with a hover of your wand

Free
Seamlessly preview, open, and manage tabs with intuitive hover previews and click-to-open functionality.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
 by
OnDemand
OnDemand
About this launch
0
reviews
17
followers
was hunted by
ghady ghosh
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
ghady ghosh
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Tabwizard's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-