Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
TabType
TabType
Turn browser tabs into attractive inline slides
Visit
Upvote 70
Quickly create clean, Notion-style slides directly in your browser tabs. Perfect for smooth, simple web and product demos.
Free
Launch tags:
Web App
•
Productivity
•
Notes
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
TabType
Turn browser tabs into attractive inline slides
Follow
70
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
TabType by
TabType
was hunted by
Oscar Newman
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
Oscar Newman
. Featured on March 4th, 2025.
TabType
is not rated yet. This is TabType's first launch.