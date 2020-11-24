discussion
Shuvam Manna
MakerProduct, Design, and Engineering 🦄
Hi Product Hunt! It's super exciting to launch TabTrum here after working on it for quite some time. We built TabTrum to address two key issues - ➡️ Users having multiple sets of sites they open for their Homework, Research, Music lessons, and with all of us moving online, most of the services have moved on air too, and opening all the specific tabs you need something done is a hassle. ➡️ With budget devices, having too many tabs open can give a hit to your Primary memory and lead to freezing and stuttering. TabTrum is a tool that lets you take snapshots of open tabs so that you can sometimes close the Browser and free up RAM on your machine. When you need the tabs next, simply click on "Launch Tabs" from the Snapshot, and voila! You have your tabs ready to go. With TabTrum, you can - ➡️ Open n tabs (duh), ➡️ Save them as a Snapshot when you're taking off, ➡️ Close the browser in peace, ➡️ Come back and launch all tabs at once! Would love to get feedback and improve on this Product. Find it here in the Chrome Web Store - http://bit.ly/tabtrum The Project is Open-Sourced. Find it on Github - https://github.com/geekboysuprem... To let us know about any issues, feel free to tweet to us at https://twitter.com/tabtrumapp
