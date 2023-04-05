Products
This is the latest launch from TabTrader
See TabTrader’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
TabTrader wallet
TabTrader wallet
DeFi wallet for Android and iOS
Visit
We believe that DeFi should be mobile, because the next billion users will come from mobile only regions like Africa and Asia. That’s why after a 12 month effort of 20 engineers TabTrader launches a free cross–platform DeFi wallet app.
Launched in
Investing
,
Crypto
,
Personal Finance
by
TabTrader
About this launch
TabTrader
One app. All DeFi
TabTrader wallet by
TabTrader
was hunted by
Kirill Suslov
in
Investing
,
Crypto
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Kirill Suslov
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
TabTrader
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on May 25th, 2015.
