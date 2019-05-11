Tabtation automagically organizes your gazillion Chrome tabs in the Tabtation Bar based on the domains of all the currently open web sites and apps. The Tabtation Bar is omnipresent, right at the bottom of the Chrome window on every tab. 😇
Rishit KediaMaker@rishitkedia · Founder, Tabtation and Kedia.app
Hey there, Product Hunters! 👋 Tabtation is my first product here on Product Hunt. So, please go easy on me, okay? 😅 Let me start off by asking you a question. How many tabs do you have open in Chrome right now? 🙊 If you said less than five or ten: Congratulations, you’re not suffering from the dreaded 'Too Many Tabs Syndrome' (TMTS). Well, most probably! We all grow and start from zero. 😝 What?! Say that again. Did I hear you correctly? 25? 50? 100? Maybe even more? Or you’re just too lazy like me and said 'too many' since you can’t count them on your fingers? Woah! Now we’re talking! Yeah, yeah, I know, we’re in Product Hunt land after all, so I may be over-hyping this. 😄 But seriously though, you must have landed up in situations where the tab widths are so small, you can’t make sense of anything. So, what do you do? You start opening new windows. Wonderful. Few hours of work, and yup, you end up with the same thing again. 😞 Windows are nice. But a lot of them (with a lot of tabs) sucks even more. I just went through all of my five windows and all their tabs, and still can’t seem to find that one tab! Jeez. 🤷♂️ So, I may have something that would be right up your alley, and help you manage your TMTS; Well, it certainly helps me with my TMTS, so I’m stoked to find out if it does the same for y’all. I've just launched Tabtation on the Chrome Web Store! 🚀 I'm offering a 7-day free trial, so give it a try and do let me know what you think! 🗣 I'd love to hear your questions, thoughts, or feedback, and work on them to improve Tabtation so that we can all be more productive in the coming months. ❤️ Cheers! 🙏
