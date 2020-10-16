discussion
Simone Romano
Maker
I had hard times trying to sell a table online (i.e. a list of things organized in a table). I was looking for a platform that: 💰 Enabled paying users to easily sing up to my table 🤝 Allowed users to share my table link, but not for free 🔨 Allowed me to modify the table even after selling it I wrote more about it on this article https://medium.com/@ialuronico/h... I couldn't really find something I liked, thus I decided to scratch my own itch and build the platform myself!
