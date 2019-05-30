TabsFolders
Be more productive online
#3 Product of the DayToday
TabsFolders allows users to organize and share bookmarks across any browser and share thousands of bookmarks with friends or colleagues in just 2 clicks, backup all bookmarks automatically, making switching between projects effortlessly.
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Works well across multiple browsers. I use Safari and Chrome.
Dark mode would be nice
Works well if you are addicted to opening tabs... like me 😅Chris Moore has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.