Quickly save your current tabs.

Whenever I close chrome I first go through and save hundreds of tabs to my notes. Made an extension that does that for me ^-^
Raphael Kats
Maker
Made this last evening to finally make saving my tabs easier. Hope it helps some of y'all save your tabs too 😇
Luke Heine
honestly so much easier to send the tabs I'm looking at to others. Has been useful in both class settings and at work.
Catherine Y.
I've lost a lot of stored tabs from spontaneous computer crashes/restarts, thank you for creating this! Downloaded the extension and it looks extremely simple to use, very excited.
Raphael Kats
Maker
Thank you @catyeo18!! 🤗
