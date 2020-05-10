Discussion
Raphael Kats
Made this last evening to finally make saving my tabs easier. Hope it helps some of y'all save your tabs too 😇
honestly so much easier to send the tabs I'm looking at to others. Has been useful in both class settings and at work.
I've lost a lot of stored tabs from spontaneous computer crashes/restarts, thank you for creating this! Downloaded the extension and it looks extremely simple to use, very excited.
