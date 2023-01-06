Products
Home
→
Product
→
TabReadReminder
Ranked #5 for today
TabReadReminder
We remind you to read the best articles from your open tabs
Free
TabReadReminder is a simple Chrome extension that recommends you a few articles from your open tabs daily to read, and helps you keep track of how many articles you read.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
TabReadReminder
About this launch
TabReadReminder
We remind you to read the best articles from your open tabs.
0
reviews
3
followers
TabReadReminder by
TabReadReminder
was hunted by
Dmitry Dolgopolov
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Dmitry Dolgopolov
. Featured on January 7th, 2023.
TabReadReminder
is not rated yet. This is TabReadReminder's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#192
